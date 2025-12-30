A few (early) New Year’s Eve countdowns for the kiddos!

...and for parents too who might not make it to midnight!

New Year's Eve for the kids
By Mike Kruz

Of course the kids wanna celebrate New Year’s Eve with their parents and the big kids. Problem is, midnight is WAY past their bedtime!

Quite honestly, after a long holiday season, I might not make it ‘til midnight too!

Instead, how about a countdown party just for them (and the whole family) before their normal bedtime! Say 8pm? No problem!

I know my sister and brother-in-law have done something similar with their little ones to smashing success!

Here are few sites to check out, with most right on YouTube. Just click the hyperlinks to take you there!

🔗 New Year’s Eve Countdown For Kids with Dance Party – Play this as your “early midnight” with a ball drop and fun moves kids can dance along to. Watch on YouTube

🔗 30-Second Kids Countdown to 2026 – Short and sparkly confetti countdown perfect just before bedtime/early celebration. Watch on YouTube

🔗 New Year’s Eve Countdown for Kids! (CBC Kids) – A family-friendly countdown with simple visuals and fun pacing. Watch on YouTube

🔗 Fun New Year 2026 Countdown Song for Kids – A playful animated countdown with music geared to families. Watch on YouTube

⏱ Other Timing-Flexible Countdowns

🔗 All Countries & Time Zones Live 2026 Countdown – A longer stream you can play and skip around for an early countdown spot. Watch on YouTube

🔗 Worldwide New Year Countdown (Global Stream) – Good if you want a live-style countdown anytime before midnight. Watch on YouTube

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!