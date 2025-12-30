A few (early) New Year’s Eve countdowns for the kiddos! ...and for parents too who might not make it to midnight!

New Year's Eve for the kids

Of course the kids wanna celebrate New Year’s Eve with their parents and the big kids. Problem is, midnight is WAY past their bedtime!

Quite honestly, after a long holiday season, I might not make it ‘til midnight too!

Instead, how about a countdown party just for them (and the whole family) before their normal bedtime! Say 8pm? No problem!

I know my sister and brother-in-law have done something similar with their little ones to smashing success!

Here are few sites to check out, with most right on YouTube. Just click the hyperlinks to take you there!

🔗 New Year’s Eve Countdown For Kids with Dance Party – Play this as your “early midnight” with a ball drop and fun moves kids can dance along to. Watch on YouTube

🔗 30-Second Kids Countdown to 2026 – Short and sparkly confetti countdown perfect just before bedtime/early celebration. Watch on YouTube

🔗 New Year’s Eve Countdown for Kids! (CBC Kids) – A family-friendly countdown with simple visuals and fun pacing. Watch on YouTube

🔗 Fun New Year 2026 Countdown Song for Kids – A playful animated countdown with music geared to families. Watch on YouTube

⏱ Other Timing-Flexible Countdowns

🔗 All Countries & Time Zones Live 2026 Countdown – A longer stream you can play and skip around for an early countdown spot. Watch on YouTube

🔗 Worldwide New Year Countdown (Global Stream) – Good if you want a live-style countdown anytime before midnight. Watch on YouTube