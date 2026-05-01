Feeling stressed out? You’re definitely not alone... It’s been a “challenging” year, but life throwing challenges our way is nothing new

Intuit Credit Karma reports that tax season causes significant stress, especially for Gen Z, with 62% citing it as their top financial worry.

If 2026 has felt like a lot, you’re not imagining it!

Some new findings have most people, calling the year “stressful,” with “challenging” close behind. Between unexpected life changes, rising costs and that lingering sense of uncertainty, it’s no surprise so many are feeling stretched thin.

For some, it’s even deeper with an ongoing question of direction and purpose. But, while you can’t control everything happening around you, remember that you can control how you respond to it!

Start small: step outside, breathe deeply, feel the sun for a moment and give your mind a break from the noise. Not every situation needs an immediate emotional reaction, because sometimes the best move is to pause, assess and then act with intention. Don’t overreact to that which doesn’t deserve your energy.

Limit what overwhelms you, lean into what grounds you and if it’s part of your life, take a moment to pray! Focus on what’s within your reach and let the rest unfold as it will. Then react accordingly.

Keep showing up and keep putting your best foot forward, because even in challenging seasons, steady effort and a clear mind can carry you further than you think! Enjoy your weekend!

Read more here ➡️ Talker Research/Study Finds