Feeling more like the family Uber driver for the kids’ practices, recitals... ??

Wait… how is it August already?!

Seriously, wasn’t it just Memorial Day like three weeks ago? Somehow August is already here, which means summer is starting to feel like it’s packing its bags and parents everywhere are realizing the back-to-school chaos is about to begin.

Actually, if your kids play sports or have activities, it probably already has. A new survey says Millennial parents spend an average of 38 minutes every single day just driving their kids to and from school activities. Over a school year, that adds up to nearly 15 full eight-hour workdays behind the wheel. Fifteen days!

Basically an entire vacation, except instead of a beach and a frozen drink, you’re sitting in traffic asking, “Did you remember your cleats?” while the kid’s water bottle remains on the kitchen counter!

And apparently 77% of parents say back-to-school season makes life more hectic, which feels like the other 23% may have misunderstood the question.

So kids, when Mom or Dad is chauffeuring you from school to soccer to dance to wherever else you need to be, maybe give ’em a little love. August is here, the family Uber is officially back in business… and unfortunately, your parents still haven’t figured out how to charge you surge pricing!

Read more here ➡️ Talker Research