Fashion-causing faceplants?! Zara’s new women’s pants seem to be the cause of more than a few injuries

Fashion has always asked us to make sacrifices, but apparently Zara’s latest viral pants are asking for a little too much!

The retailer’s “Flowy Wide Leg Pants” have become an internet sensation, not because they’re the must-have look of the season, but because women keep tripping over them and face-planting. TikTok’s #ZaraTrousers is now packed with videos of bruises, near-misses and dramatic reenactments that make these pants look less like a fashion statement and more like an extreme sport.

The comments are comedy gold. One shopper called them “the deadly Zara pants,” another said they need a hazard warning label and someone even suggested Netflix should make a documentary about the growing list of “victims.”

Zara hasn’t responded, but if these pants keep collecting battle scars instead of compliments, they may want to start including a free helmet with every purchase! Style is great... but it’d be nice if making a fashion statement didn’t involve a trip to the emergency room!

Read more here ➡️ New York Post

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