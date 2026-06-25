Family Time Has a New Glow!

For many parents, managing screen time can feel like an endless battle, right up there with convincing kids that “I don’t like it anymore” isn’t a valid reason to toss out a week’s worth of groceries!
But a recent survey suggests screens may not be the household villain they’re often made out to be. According to a poll of 2,000 parents with children ages 2 to 8, an overwhelming 92% say screen time brings joy to their homes.
The survey also found that 76% of parents view screen time as family time, while 67% say it helps them bond with their children. Fewer than 10% reported that screens have an overall negative impact on their household.
And with 98% of parents allowing at least some screen time, and 44% permitting more than two hours per day, it seems many families are finding a balance between digital entertainment and daily life, even if the debate over screen time isn’t going away anytime soon!
Almost everything in moderation... a motto that I’ve always gone by!
Read more here ➡️ PR Newswire/Lingokids