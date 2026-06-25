Family Time Has a New Glow! Screen Time: The Family Villain... or the New Family Bonding Time?

For many parents, managing screen time can feel like an endless battle, right up there with convincing kids that “I don’t like it anymore” isn’t a valid reason to toss out a week’s worth of groceries!

But a recent survey suggests screens may not be the household villain they’re often made out to be. According to a poll of 2,000 parents with children ages 2 to 8, an overwhelming 92% say screen time brings joy to their homes.

The survey also found that 76% of parents view screen time as family time, while 67% say it helps them bond with their children. Fewer than 10% reported that screens have an overall negative impact on their household.

And with 98% of parents allowing at least some screen time, and 44% permitting more than two hours per day, it seems many families are finding a balance between digital entertainment and daily life, even if the debate over screen time isn’t going away anytime soon!

Almost everything in moderation... a motto that I’ve always gone by!

Read more here ➡️ PR Newswire/Lingokids