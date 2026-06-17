I definitely like the one about having a plan B. This probably goes for EVERYTHING in life! Always have some kind of a backup plan because rarely things go exactly the way you hoped, planned, expected..

Map everything is another one that’s great. Even the not so glamorous places like a pharmacy, urgent care, and grocery store. We don’t want to go into a vacation/road trip worried that things will go wrong BUT you just never know what’s going to come your way and it’s nicer to have an idea where things are.. right?

Check out the list and start planning some family ROAD TRIPS:

Family Road Trips TIPS