🍂 Fall Foliage: Where to Catch the Best Views This Year 🍂 A nice way to escape the Florida heat too!

I was visiting family in Upstate New York over the weekend and upon getting back last night, my Uber driver asked me what I missed most. Aside from the obvious answer, which is family, I mentioned the changing seasons and the fall foliage. Well, it looks like I’m not alone!

A new study shows that 65% of Americans want to travel just to experience a specific season, and “leaf peeping” is one of the most popular reasons.

Priceline crunched the hotel search data from travelers looking to book trips during peak leaf season (October 10th–24th) and revealed the top destinations for fall colors this year.

And guess what? New York’s Hudson Valley took the top spot for 2024! Home to towns like Woodstock and the Catskills, the Hudson Valley covers over 7,000 square miles filled with mountain ranges, winding scenic drives and breathtaking bursts of red, gold, and amber.

If you’re heading that way, some of the best spots to soak in the views include Harriman State Park, Hudson Highland State Park Reserve, Route 52 and the Hudson River Skywalk.

Here are the Top 10 Scenic Destinations for Fall Foliage this year:

Hudson Valley, New York Boulder, Colorado Snoqualmie Valley, Washington Bucks County, Pennsylvania Bretton Woods, New Hampshire Columbia River Gorge, Oregon French Lick West Baden, Indiana North Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada Smugglers’ Notch Pass, Vermont The Berkshires, Massachusetts