FALL Checklist! Almost Time..

September 22nd is almost here! And then it’s.. FALL!

🍂🍁🍂🍁

I looked up a bunch of things you could do to celebrate the season and these may be some things you’d like to add to your list:

Visit a pumpkin patch and pick out a pumpkin.

Do a corn maze.

Go on a hayride.

Take a scenic drive to view the changing fall leaves - we’ll need to travel out of Florida for this one!

Bake pumpkin bread or an apple pie.

Enjoy pumpkin spice latte or warm apple cider.

Fall-scented candles!!!!

Decorate your front porch.

Carve or paint jack-o’-lanterns.

Warm blankets and s’mores.

Get cozy and read.

Tailgate or cheer on your favorite football team.

Break out the plaid and ankle boots.

These are just some things you could do. Let us know your favorite FALL Activites!