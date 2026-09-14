FALL Checklist! Almost Time..

September 22nd is almost here! And then it’s.. FALL!
🍂🍁🍂🍁
I looked up a bunch of things you could do to celebrate the season and these may be some things you’d like to add to your list:
- Visit a pumpkin patch and pick out a pumpkin.
- Do a corn maze.
- Go on a hayride.
- Take a scenic drive to view the changing fall leaves - we’ll need to travel out of Florida for this one!
- Bake pumpkin bread or an apple pie.
- Enjoy pumpkin spice latte or warm apple cider.
- Fall-scented candles!!!!
- Decorate your front porch.
- Carve or paint jack-o’-lanterns.
- Warm blankets and s’mores.
- Get cozy and read.
- Tailgate or cheer on your favorite football team.
- Break out the plaid and ankle boots.
These are just some things you could do. Let us know your favorite FALL Activites!