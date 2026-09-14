FALL Checklist! Almost Time..

Raking leaves stock photo (Elena Elisseeva/Elenathewise - stock.adobe.com)
By Kristy Knight

September 22nd is almost here! And then it’s.. FALL!

🍂🍁🍂🍁

I looked up a bunch of things you could do to celebrate the season and these may be some things you’d like to add to your list:

  • Visit a pumpkin patch and pick out a pumpkin.
  • Do a corn maze.
  • Go on a hayride.
  • Take a scenic drive to view the changing fall leaves - we’ll need to travel out of Florida for this one!
  • Bake pumpkin bread or an apple pie.
  • Enjoy pumpkin spice latte or warm apple cider.
  • Fall-scented candles!!!!
  • Decorate your front porch.
  • Carve or paint jack-o’-lanterns.
  • Warm blankets and s’mores.
  • Get cozy and read.
  • Tailgate or cheer on your favorite football team.
  • Break out the plaid and ankle boots.

These are just some things you could do. Let us know your favorite FALL Activites!

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