Expensive Looking COLORS?

This blog has to do with colors in your home. BUT so many of these could apply to your clothes and wardrobe, too! Like chocolate pants with an earthy off white top.. or even an orange or salmon color. Put a little scarf on, and your outfit looks expensive.

Okay, now back to your home!

Many colors still apply, and even some color combinations like:

Chocolate Brown

Creamy Off-White

Navy

Earthy Green

Blue-Gray

and many more.. check out this article with info and pictures for you to see the quality and elevation of these homes/rooms!

Colors That Looks Expensive