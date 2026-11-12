Ever Wanted to Be an Astronaut? Here’s your chance! Been looking at a change in careers?

FILE PHOTO: NASA announced its 2025 Astronaut Candidate Class on Sept. 22, 2025, at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The agency is looking for its next class of astronauts. Credit: NASA/Helen Arase Vargas

If you’ve ever looked up from your desk and thought, “I need to get out of here,” NASA has an opening!

The agency is recruiting its next class of astronauts, and the job listing puts the salary at $164,395 a year. The new class will train for work that could take them to the Moon.

Applications close Thursday, Dec. 3rd, at 11:59 pm. Eastern. You’ll need to meet NASA’s education and experience requirements and pass a physical.

So yes, it’s a long shot. But you’ve got to appreciate a job listing that says “no remote work” when the whole point is to get as far from the office as humanly possible!

Read more here ➡️ NASA