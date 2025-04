Ever walk into a room and immediately think, ‘Why am I here?” We need to focus!

Some days, my brain is moving so fast, I can’t remember why I left one room and entered another. Does this sound familiar?

Apparently, there’s a name for this phenomenon: the “doorway effect.”

Cognitive neuroscientist Christian Jarrett says it’s because our brains naturally “reset” slightly when we go from room to room, leading to things we thought of in the previous room to vanish from our memory, sometimes to be recovered after we “trace our steps”!

