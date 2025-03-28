Ever turn down being a bridesmaid because of the cost? It’s pricier than ever!

As wedding season heats up (does it ever cool down in a destination place like here?), the cost of supporting your girl on her big day is getting increasingly higher!

Looking at wedding weekends, destination bachelorette parties and a series of pre-wedding events, being a bridesmaid is now pricier than ever.

According to experts, a bridesmaid at a local wedding will shell out between $600 and $900, for the dress, accessories, hair & makeup and gifts for the bride.

But that doesn’t even cover the bachelorette party, pre-wedding outings or a designer dress, and if it’s a destination wedding or a black-tie event, well... tack on some more dollar signs! Ouch!

