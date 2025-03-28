Ever turn down being a bridesmaid because of the cost?

It’s pricier than ever!

bridesmaids
By Mike Kruz

As wedding season heats up (does it ever cool down in a destination place like here?), the cost of supporting your girl on her big day is getting increasingly higher!

Looking at wedding weekends, destination bachelorette parties and a series of pre-wedding events, being a bridesmaid is now pricier than ever.

According to experts, a bridesmaid at a local wedding will shell out between $600 and $900, for the dress, accessories, hair & makeup and gifts for the bride.

But that doesn’t even cover the bachelorette party, pre-wedding outings or a designer dress, and if it’s a destination wedding or a black-tie event, well... tack on some more dollar signs! Ouch!

Read more here ➡️ Brides

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!