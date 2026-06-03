Ever leave something in an Uber? You’re not alone! Always make sure to check that backseat thoroughly before getting out of the car

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 19: A close-up of an Uber sticker on the side of a car on February 19, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. Uber drivers in the UK have won a six-year battle to be recognised as workers by the taxi firm and not self-employed. This could mean they are now entitled to the minimum wage and paid holiday. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever hopped out of an Uber or Lyft and immediately patted your pockets in a panic, you’re not alone!

Uber’s latest Lost & Found Index reveals that riders left behind some truly unforgettable items in 2024, including an ankle monitor, a brand-new mini-fridge, a wizard wand, a cape featuring the Statue of Liberty (I need to see this) and even a meat slicer.

Apparently, rideshares doubled as moving trucks for some passengers, with reports of live fish, two trees and 20 pounds of duck sausage also being left behind. Yum?

And here’s a stat Florida drivers and riders might not be proud of: Miami ranked as the second most forgetful city in America , trailing only New York City.

So before you slam that car door and head on your way, take a few extra seconds to check the seat, the floor and the trunk. Your phone, wallet, keys... and maybe even your mini-fridge... will thank you. Double-checking your ride could save you a major headache later!

Read more about it here ➡️ Uber