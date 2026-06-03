Ever leave something in an Uber? You’re not alone!

If you’ve ever hopped out of an Uber or Lyft and immediately patted your pockets in a panic, you’re not alone!
Uber’s latest Lost & Found Index reveals that riders left behind some truly unforgettable items in 2024, including an ankle monitor, a brand-new mini-fridge, a wizard wand, a cape featuring the Statue of Liberty (I need to see this) and even a meat slicer.
Apparently, rideshares doubled as moving trucks for some passengers, with reports of live fish, two trees and 20 pounds of duck sausage also being left behind. Yum?
And here’s a stat Florida drivers and riders might not be proud of: Miami ranked as the second most forgetful city in America, trailing only New York City.
So before you slam that car door and head on your way, take a few extra seconds to check the seat, the floor and the trunk. Your phone, wallet, keys... and maybe even your mini-fridge... will thank you. Double-checking your ride could save you a major headache later!
Read more about it here ➡️ Uber