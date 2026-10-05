European Vibes In The US

Full disclosure - I have never been to Europe! Have you?

If you love a European vibe, but don’t have the desire or means to travel to Europe right now.. there are SO many places you can visit in the US that will feel like you’re in Europe like:

Mount Desert Island, Maine, for Bergen, Norway

New Orleans, La., for Marseille, France

Provincetown, Mass., for Cascais, Portugal

Solvang, Calif., for Copenhagen, Denmark

Door County, Wis., for Dalarna, Sweden

See pictures, book your travel, and find out more HERE:

‘European’ Travel in the US