Emmy Nominations Are In

FILE PHOTO: View of Emmy statuettes at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nominations for the 2026 Emmys were announced this morning in Los Angeles! The Emmys honor television’s best shows and performances from the past year. And there were some surprises.

The Pitt led the way with 25 nominations.

Hacks came in second with 24 nominations in its final season — which is a record for a comedy series!

AND newcomers:

Widow’s Bay (19)

Pluribus (18)

Beef (16)

DTF St. Louis (13)

The 78th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed live on Peacock. The event will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, hosted by Mariska Hargitay!

See the full list HERE:

Emmy Nominations