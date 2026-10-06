Eerie Evening At Tampa Bay Hotel

University of Tampa on the river.

It’s returning to the Henry B Plant Museum this month! Let me just say - I really love the events they do there. Especially the Victorian Christmas Stroll! 🎄 We’ve made that a holiday tradition each year and I can’t wait!

I haven’t been to the EERIE EVENING AT THE TAMPA BAY HOTEL yet, but I hear incredible things about it!

This is your chance to experience the museum after dark with period lighting, candles, artifacts, and spooky stories.

AND they’ve added haunted carriage tours as well??

Get the info HERE:

Henry B Plant Museum