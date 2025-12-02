Eating healthier a New Year’s resolution? Here’s a primer...

Does “healthy eating” feel like a pop quiz with no study guide? No surprise, as a new survey finds one in three Americans have no idea what a healthy plate is supposed to look like!

So many of us are out here guessing, mixing kale with carbs and hoping for the best. Turns out, we’re supposed to fill half our plate with fruits and veggies (not the 38% most of us think), about a quarter with protein and the rest with grains. Yet a quarter of people didn’t even know grains are recommended daily.

And while 54% of us think we’re eating healthier, we’re still getting a few things wrong. Sure, we’re drinking more water, cutting processed food and adding fiber — gold stars for that!

But, nearly 6 in 10 think cutting carbs completely is fine (spoiler: it’s not), and almost half believe protein is our only energy source. So before you toss your toast or give up pasta forever, remember: balance is the name of the game! Whole grains are the best!

You don’t need to eat like a nutrition textbook — just aim for a plate that looks like something your body would thank you for.

Source and to read more ➡️ Talker