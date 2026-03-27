Easter Table Decorations & More

Easter is a day to spend with family and friends. If you don’t want to spend that time in the kitchen rushing to get a meal together, plenty of restaurants will be opening their doors on Easter.

Which restaurants are open on Easter

There’s just something about Easter. It starts to REALLY feel like Spring at Easter. Pastels, flowers, beautiful scents, a newness in the air..

Whether you’re the host of the Easter celebration or not, you can still decorate your house (and table) to mirror that feeling.

Make It Personal (Do you have special flatware that has been passed down from generations or Easter Eggs that the kids made?)

Group Pretty Little Things Together (You don’t want to crowd the table, but using cute little vases, flowers, even a figurine or two, would be cute)

Use a Blue & White Color Palette (It just STANDS OUT)

Build a Flower Basket (Easy to do and beautiful as a centerpiece)

Lean Into Lilies (Because lilies are just - pretty.😆)

And so many more ideas HERE: Easter Decorations

*It’s also a great time to do some Spring Cleaning before your guests arrive and/or stay with you!