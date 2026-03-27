Easter Bunny Pics

Children and their families can enjoy a photo with the Easter Bunny in his garden, then hop on two family-friendly rides for free with a photo package.

Bloom into spring with Easter Bunny at Orlando ICON Park

There’s no doubt that this is a big weekend for pictures with the Easter Bunny! He’ll be making the rounds for sure - these are just a few places you may find him:

The Shops at Wiregrass: South Court, near Pottery Barn

South Court, near Pottery Barn International Plaza and Bay Street: Daily photo opportunities in the Grand Court, through April 4.

Daily photo opportunities in the Grand Court, through April 4. Westfield Brandon Mall

Westshore Plaza: Near center court, with varying daily hours through April 4.

Near center court, with varying daily hours through April 4. Bass Pro Shops

University Town Center/Sarasota: Daily photos are available through April 4, including pet and sensory-friendly dates.

Sometimes you can make reservations and avoid the long lines - everyone wants to see the Easter Bunny!

Check for sensory friendly dates at your favorite place.

Many places offer PET pictures with the Easter Bunny, too! Enquire about those. 🐰🐶