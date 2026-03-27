Easter Bunny Pics

Bloom into spring with Easter Bunny at Orlando ICON Park Children and their families can enjoy a photo with the Easter Bunny in his garden, then hop on two family-friendly rides for free with a photo package. (Orlando ICON Park/Orlando ICON Park)
By Kristy Knight

There’s no doubt that this is a big weekend for pictures with the Easter Bunny! He’ll be making the rounds for sure - these are just a few places you may find him:

  • The Shops at Wiregrass: South Court, near Pottery Barn
  • International Plaza and Bay Street: Daily photo opportunities in the Grand Court, through April 4.
  • Westfield Brandon Mall
  • Westshore Plaza: Near center court, with varying daily hours through April 4.
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • University Town Center/Sarasota: Daily photos are available through April 4, including pet and sensory-friendly dates. 

Sometimes you can make reservations and avoid the long lines - everyone wants to see the Easter Bunny!

Check for sensory friendly dates at your favorite place.

Many places offer PET pictures with the Easter Bunny, too! Enquire about those. 🐰🐶

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