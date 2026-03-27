Easter Bunny Pics

There’s no doubt that this is a big weekend for pictures with the Easter Bunny! He’ll be making the rounds for sure - these are just a few places you may find him:
- The Shops at Wiregrass: South Court, near Pottery Barn
- International Plaza and Bay Street: Daily photo opportunities in the Grand Court, through April 4.
- Westfield Brandon Mall
- Westshore Plaza: Near center court, with varying daily hours through April 4.
- Bass Pro Shops
- University Town Center/Sarasota: Daily photos are available through April 4, including pet and sensory-friendly dates.
Sometimes you can make reservations and avoid the long lines - everyone wants to see the Easter Bunny!
Check for sensory friendly dates at your favorite place.
Many places offer PET pictures with the Easter Bunny, too! Enquire about those. 🐰🐶