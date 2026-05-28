Doing a road trip this Summer? This article takes you through many stops along the East Coast, starting with Miami Beach. I haven’t been there in forever!

What about Savannah? Charleston? Washington DC, NYC?

Do you have a favorite place to visit along the East Coast?

I’ve been wanting to do a New England trip for a long time. Thinking Bar Harbor, Maine or Newport, Rhode Island. There are just sooo many cool places to choose from.

If you have any ideas, let me know!

AND check out this article. It might inspire you to ROAD TRIP:

East Coast Road Trip Ideas