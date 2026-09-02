DWTS SEASON 35! Cast Revealed!

I don’t know about you.. but Julia Stiles looks like she has the “eye of the tiger” in her cast picture for DWTS Season 35. You must see it! I’m a big fan and wish her, and the rest of the cast, a great season and a lot of fun on the show.

I still can’t believe it’s Season 35!? How in the world did that happen? I remember when they first started promoting the show/idea and many people were NOT on board. But look at it now!!!!

The new season begins with a two-night special on Sept 15th & Sept 16th. Get ready to watch!

Get the entire cast list, and see that pic of Julia Stiles HERE:

DWTS CAST