Dunkin’ Is Giving Your Coffee Run Superpowers! These drinks pack a PUNCH!

My preferred superpower? Getting through the morning without needing a second coffee. Funny, right?!

Dunkin’ has a different idea! Starting November 4, participating locations nationwide will offer an “Avengers: Doomsday” menu with superhero-inspired drinks, donuts and collectibles.

Think a caramel Iced Captain’ccino, a brownie batter Doomsday Donut and a Doctor Doom tin for your Munchkins.

From the school drop-off line to the drive to work, our Florida Dunkin’ runs are about to get a Marvel upgrade. The movie arrives December 18, but the snacks get an earlier entrance.

Honestly, showing up with coffee and donuts already makes you the superhero of the office!

Read more here ➡️ Parade