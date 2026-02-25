The DUMBEST dieting trend ever?

This might take the cake... just don’t let that cake take a trip down your esophagus!

diet trend
By Mike Kruz

Just when you thought every diet trend had been invented, along comes one that makes licking the frosting off a cupcake and calling it “dinner” seem reasonable!

A bizarre trend on Chinese social media has people lining their mouths with plastic wrap, chewing food for the taste, then spitting it out—no swallowing, no calories, supposedly no guilt.

The idea is to “trick” your brain and taste buds into thinking you’ve eaten, kinda like a wine tasting… except instead of a vineyard, it’s your kitchen and instead of a sommelier, it’s a roll of cling wrap.

Health experts say it’s not just pointless—it’s dangerous. Chewing plastic can pose choking risks, expose you to microplastics and potentially mess with your brain’s relationship to food, increasing cravings rather than reducing them. Plus, your body still isn’t getting actual nourishment.

Bottom line: if your diet plan involves plastic wrap anywhere near your mouth, it might be time to close the fridge, close TikTok and open a little common sense instead! Or is common sense just not common anymore?

Read more here ➡️ Oddity Central / Yahoo

