Drive the speed limit and save the planet? Check out these new stats

We’ve all been guilty of it... creeping a little over the speed limit because we’re “running late.” 🚗💨 But here’s something that might make you ease off the gas!

Researchers at the University of Minnesota found that speeding creates about 50,000 metric tons of extra carbon dioxide pollution every single day in the U.S. They also estimate we’d save more than 6 million gallons of gas every day if drivers simply stuck to the posted speed limits instead of accelerating and braking like they’re in an action movie.

Now for the part that really puts things into perspective: driving the speed limit would only cost the average person about 54 seconds a day. Less than a minute!

So the real question is... would you trade 54 seconds for cleaner air, safer roads and a little extra cash from fewer trips to the gas pump? It sounds like a pretty good deal to me!

Read more here ➡️ Study Finds