Drinking enough water? It regulates almost everything! Some surprising signs you’re not drinking enough

With as hot as it is outside, we are in need of even more water these days to make sure we are functioning at optimal levels. Still, many of us aren’t consuming enough, that is about 2 liters of water a day (think of one of those big bottles of soda, but with agua).

Being thirsty is the most obvious sign we are in need of more H2O, but it’s far from the only one. Here are a few that may surprise you:

Bad breath

Blurry vision

Dry skin

Brain Fog or down mood

Constipation

Headaches

Remember, when dehydrated to take in water slowly…don’t chug it too quickly. Our bodies require time to adjust. I know I’m guilty of it!

