Drinking enough water? It regulates almost everything!

With as hot as it is outside, we are in need of even more water these days to make sure we are functioning at optimal levels. Still, many of us aren’t consuming enough, that is about 2 liters of water a day (think of one of those big bottles of soda, but with agua).
Being thirsty is the most obvious sign we are in need of more H2O, but it’s far from the only one. Here are a few that may surprise you:
- Bad breath
- Blurry vision
- Dry skin
- Brain Fog or down mood
- Constipation
- Headaches
Remember, when dehydrated to take in water slowly…don’t chug it too quickly. Our bodies require time to adjust. I know I’m guilty of it!
