Dress in Blue today for colorectal cancer awareness!

Today is Dress in Blue Day, part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and for me it’s more than just wearing a color, it’s personal.

Ten years ago, I was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Hearing those words changes your life instantly. It forces you to slow down, pay attention to your body and realize how important your health truly is.

What started as one of the scariest chapters of my life ultimately became something that reshaped the way I live. A decade later, I’m grateful to say I’m doing well, and far more aware of how important it is to stay on top of my health.

That experience taught me something powerful: early detection saves lives. Colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers when it’s caught early, yet so many people put off screenings because they feel fine or think they’re too young. The truth is, being proactive about your health can make all the difference, for all types of ailments.

So today, when I put on blue, it’s not just about raising awareness, it’s about gratitude. Gratitude for the doctors, nurses, radiation techs, support staff, family, friends and so many more who helped me through it and for the reminder that taking care of yourself matters.

If my story encourages even one person to schedule a screening, ask a question, or pay closer attention to their health, then sharing it is absolutely worth it.

Ten years later, that’s a message I’ll proudly wear in blue. 💙