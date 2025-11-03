Dragging a bit after moving the clocks back? Here are some tips!

More coffee only a temporary fix!

clocks fall back
By Mike Kruz

If you’re feeling a little foggy this week, blame it on the clocks!

Daylight Saving Time has ended, which means we “fell back” an hour — great news for that bonus hour of sleep, but bad news for your body clock. Experts say even small changes to our sleep patterns can throw off our rhythm, leaving us groggy, cranky and craving naps we probably shouldn’t take (whoops!).

Studies even link these shifts to mood dips, anxiety flare-ups and that gloomy seasonal slump that hits as the days get darker earlier.

The good news? You can beat the time-change blues with a few simple tweaks.

Stick to your regular schedule — your body loves consistency. Step outside for a dose of sunshine to help reset your internal clock. Skip that afternoon nap (no matter how cozy the couch looks) and follow smart sleep hygiene: avoid late caffeine, ditch the doomscrolling and keep your bedroom cool, dark and quiet.

You’ll be back in sync faster than you can say “extra hour of sleep!”

Source and to read more ➡️ News-Journal

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

