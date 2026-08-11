Double Feature Friday

WDUV 105.5 The Dove Double Feature Friday
Double Feature Friday
By Kristy Knight

It’s how we officially kick off the weekend around here on 105.5 The Dove! Every Friday at 3:30pm play along with me!

I play 2 back to back songs from some of your favorite movies, ask a trivia question, and give away a prize. Btw.. this week on Friday, August 14th you could win a pair of tickets to THE GOO GOO DOLLS coming to The Amp on 8/24!

It’s fun to go back in time and talk about the great movies that shaped our lives and all the incredible soundtracks that we know and love.

FRIDAYS AT 3:30PM with Kristy Knight. 🎬🍿🎥

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