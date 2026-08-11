Double Feature Friday

It’s how we officially kick off the weekend around here on 105.5 The Dove! Every Friday at 3:30pm play along with me!

I play 2 back to back songs from some of your favorite movies, ask a trivia question, and give away a prize. Btw.. this week on Friday, August 14th you could win a pair of tickets to THE GOO GOO DOLLS coming to The Amp on 8/24!

It’s fun to go back in time and talk about the great movies that shaped our lives and all the incredible soundtracks that we know and love.

FRIDAYS AT 3:30PM with Kristy Knight. 🎬🍿🎥