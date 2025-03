THIS FRIDAY AT 3:30PM! Listen for two back-to-back songs from The Bodyguard with Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

Love this movie!

I’ll play the songs, ask a trivia question, and give away a prize. This is how we kick off the weekend every Friday!

AND THIS WEEK’S PRIZE IS..

Busch Gardens Food & Wine & Concert Series tickets!!!!!

GOOD LUCK!