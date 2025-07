This Friday afternoon I’ll be featuring the movie, The Secret Of My Success with Michael J Fox! Remember Aunt Vera!? 🤣

AND you could win a pair of tickets to see The Counting Crows at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater on July 20th!

Listen for two back-to-back songs from the movie this Friday at 3:30pm, and stick around for the trivia question to win the concert tickets.

GOOD LUCK!