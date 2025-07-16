With all the talk about a St Elmo’s Fire 2 in the works, I thought I’d feature Brat Pack movies on Friday for DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY!

Listen at 3:30pm for back-to-back songs from a couple of your favorite Brat Pack movies. Think Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, and more..

I’ll play the songs, then ask a trivia question from St Elmo’s Fire!

If you know the answer, you could win tickets to see The Goonies at Capitol Theatre this weekend. It’s their Summer Classic Movies Series going on each weekend through August 17th.

Good Luck!