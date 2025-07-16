Double Feature Friday

WDUV 105.5 The Dove Double Feature Friday
Double Feature Friday
By Kristy Knight

With all the talk about a St Elmo’s Fire 2 in the works, I thought I’d feature Brat Pack movies on Friday for DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAY!

Listen at 3:30pm for back-to-back songs from a couple of your favorite Brat Pack movies. Think Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, and more..

I’ll play the songs, then ask a trivia question from St Elmo’s Fire!

If you know the answer, you could win tickets to see The Goonies at Capitol Theatre this weekend. It’s their Summer Classic Movies Series going on each weekend through August 17th.

Good Luck!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!