Tomorrow afternoon (and every Friday) at 3:30pm you can play along with Double Feature Friday! I’ll play two back-to-back songs from your favorites movies, ask a trivia question, and give away a prize.

This week you could win tickets to see Billy Idol and Joan Jett at the Mid Florida Amp on May 10th!

And this week’s movie is Dirty Dancing!

Listen to play along tomorrow afternoon at 3:30pm..

Good Luck!