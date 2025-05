This Friday afternoon at 3:30pm I’ll be playing two back-to-back songs from the movie, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER! And giving away tickets to see the YACHT ROCK SUMMER TOUR at Ruth Eckerd Hall on July 17th!

It’s 105.5 The Dove’s way of kicking off the weekend every Friday afternoon! Listen to play along and keep this # handy for the movie trivia question: 888-723-9388

GOOD LUCK!