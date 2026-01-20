Join me every Friday afternoon at 3:30pm and play along with Double Feature Friday! I play two back-to-back songs from some of your favorite movies, ask a trivia question, and give away a prize.

It’s our way of kicking off the weekend here at The Dove! 😉

Soooo, do you love 80s or 90s movies? What about movies with Whitney Houston and Elton John songs? Can’t get enough of the Brat Pack? Yep, we get creative around here!

Listen this Friday at 3:30pm to play along and WIN!

Up for grabs this Friday (1/23): A pair of tickets for Andrea Bocelli at Benchmark International Arena on Feb 17th