A dose of McDonald’s nostalgia coming next week!

File photo. Ronald McDonald and Grimace have been pals for more than 50 years.

With fondness, I remember trips to the park near us when I was a kid. Going to the pool, the merry-go-round, the swings and slides, and sometimes Mom and Dad would even cave and take us to the McDonald’s across the street for a Happy Meal or some ice cream!

But, it wasn’t just a regular McDonald’s, but one with a McDonald’s Playland complete with Ronald, Grimace, the Hamburglar and friends.

I can still picture the Officer Big Mac Climb-In Jail and taste the orange drink they served... what was that stuff?

Anyways, in a tip of the hat to those days, starting next Tuesday (August 12th), McDonald’s will be selling an “Adult Happy Meal” called "The McDonaldland Meal." It’ll feature a limited-edition Mt. McDonaldland Shake in a “surprise flavor.” (Spoiler: It’s berry-flavored.)

The meal comes with either a Quarter Pounder or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries and a “collectible souvenir,” like postcards, stickers and other treats.

For those who don’t remember, McDonaldland is where all the characters live and it was originally introduced in 1971, but phased out (along with the playlands) in the early 2000s.

Get more details ➡️ Today / McDonald’s / TikTok / Daily Mail