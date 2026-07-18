Don’t put your phone in the fridge! You’re doing more harm then good in trying to cool it down

Florida summers are no joke!

One minute your phone is happily riding shotgun, and the next it’s flashing that dreaded “Phone Needs to Cool Down” warning after sitting in the sun for ten minutes. If that’s happened to you, here’s a friendly reminder: no matter how hot your phone gets... don’t stick it in the fridge or freezer!

It might seem like a genius life hack, but electronics repair shops say they’re seeing more and more phones with moisture damage because people are trying to cool them off too quickly.

The problem is the sudden temperature change, which can create condensation inside your phone. Water and electronics? Yeah... never a winning combination. Instead, Apple and Samsung say to move your phone out of direct sunlight, close any apps you’re not using, take the case off if you have one, and just let it cool down naturally.

It may take a few extra minutes, but it’s a whole lot better than explaining to the repair shop that your phone’s biggest enemy wasn’t the Florida heat... it was your refrigerator!

Read more here ➡️ TechSpot