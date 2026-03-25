Does your significant other steal more than half the sheets? This is for you... We turn to Scandinavia for some sleep answers

Ever wake up in the middle of the night locked in a silent tug-of-war over the blanket?

You’re not alone, and Scandinavia has a surprisingly simple fix. It’s called the “two people, one bed, two blankets” approach, and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

No more midnight cover theft, no more temperature battles, no more passive-aggressive blanket yanks. Whether you sleep like a furnace or a human popsicle, you get your own cozy zone, and your partner stops being your accidental sleep enemy.

Sure, it might not sound as romantic at first. One blanket feels like togetherness, right? But here’s the twist: better sleep equals better moods, fewer argument, and maybe even happier relationships overall.

Sleep experts say blanket movement is a major sleep disruptor, so cutting that out is kind of a big deal. Scandinavians might be onto something, because nothing says love like waking up well-rested and not silently blaming your partner for ruining your night!

Read more about it here ➡️ Sleep Foundation