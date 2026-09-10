Does Your Partner Eat Way Faster Than You? It Might Say Something About Your Relationship Slow down and chew your food, human vacuum!

Think about the last time you sat down for dinner with your partner. Were you both enjoying the meal together… or were you three bites in while they were already carrying their plate to the sink? 😂

Turns out, there’s actually some relationship science behind couples who eat at completely different speeds. Experts say those differences aren’t necessarily a bad thing as they could reflect a natural balance, with one person moving through life a little more leisurely while the other operates at full speed.

Of course, it becomes a problem when the speedy eater makes their partner feel rushed, gets up before they’re finished, or, perhaps most dangerously, you’re sharing a plate. The advice is pretty simple: if the difference bothers you, talk about it.

Just maybe have that conversation before dinner… because by the time you bring it up at the table, the fast eater may already be asking, “You gonna finish those fries?”

Read more about it here ➡️ Huff Post