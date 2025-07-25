Does Florida have a tipping problem? At least we have the lowest fatigue score, where nearly 1 in 4 residents say they rarely or never feel overwhelmed when asked to tip

Paylocity explains that the tipping culture in the U.S. has undergone a dramatic transformation, and as tipping practices expand into new industries and digital payment platforms increase gratuity prompts, consumers must adapt to a new norm.

When to tip? When not to? It’s so hard to figure out anymore when I’m in a place like an airport self-checkout and the screen asks me to give 15%!

It’s gotten a bit out of control and it looks like 4 out of 5 people surveyed agree with me, according to a recent survey from PlayUSA.

So, would you think we here in the Sunshine State are good tippers? Apparently not, according to some new data, as Florida ranked 10th WORST on BLogic Systems’ 2025 Generosity Index.

Could be worse... we could be California, which ranked first overall, with an average tip of 17.8% (is that bad?).

