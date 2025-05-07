Do You Use The 90/90 Rule In Your Home?

Interior of living room with green houseplants and sofas. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Kristy Knight

Seems easy, right? Have I used this item in the past 90 days? Will I use this item in the next 90 days? If not.. it goes away!?!

Easier said than done, I think. Letting go of things can be difficult!

What if I fit into those jeans one day? What if I’m looking for a ruler in 6 months? What if I’m invited to an 80s party next year? You can justify keeping just about everything. But if you’re looking to live more of a minimalist lifestyle and get your home organized, TRY THIS:

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/im-professional-organizer-swear-90-111500958.html

