Do YOU think you have psychic powers? Gen Z leading the pack saying YES!

Apparently, intuition is trending!

A new survey suggests nearly 1 in 5 Americans believe they’re “basically psychic,” with Gen Z leading the charge at 30%. Whether it’s calling a text before it arrives or having a suspiciously accurate gut feeling, people are increasingly framing everyday intuition as something a little more mystical.

On average, Americans say they experience about 18 “psychic moments” a year, though Gen Z claims closer to 24, while Boomers report a more modest 12. Somewhere between déjà vu and coincidence, the line between instinct and “sixth sense” seems blurrier than ever.

Of course, what counts as psychic is up for debate. Humans are wired to remember when their hunches are right and quietly forget when they’re wrong, which can make ordinary intuition feel extraordinary.

Still, each generation has its own flavor of foresight: Gen X prides itself on predicting outcomes, Millennials lean into dream-based intuition, and Gen Z embraces lucky feelings that somehow work out.

Psychic powers or just selective memory? Either way, it seems the future isn’t the only thing people are trying to read... it’s themselves.

Read more here ➡️ Talker Research