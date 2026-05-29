Do you have a walk-in closet? Congrats! You’ve “made it!”

We all know the classic status symbols: the luxury sports car, the designer handbag, the high-end watch. But a new survey suggests today’s signs of “making it” might be a little closer to home.

Among the biggest modern status symbols are things like the latest iPhone, an at-home sauna, a hot tub or pool, a walk-in closet, an electric vehicle and even a backyard outdoor kitchen. Other items making the list include outdoor pizza ovens, fancy wine fridges, robot vacuums and original artwork.

What’s interesting is that many people seem to be rethinking what status really means. More than a third of respondents said status-symbol purchases have become less important as they’ve gotten older. While nearly one in five admit they’ve bought something mainly to impress others, many are now focusing on things that bring personal enjoyment and convenience.

Then again, if you’ve ever proudly shown off your garage refrigerator and bragged about the deal you got on it, you might already know that happiness doesn’t always come with a luxury price tag. Extra points if it’s a “kegerator!”

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