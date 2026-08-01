Do we need 6 figures to find true love?

Apparently, true love now comes with an income requirement!

A new study found Americans think you need to make an average of $106,417 a year to find “true love.” Six figures!

Forget tall, dark and handsome... apparently we’re looking for tall, dark and pre-approved for a mortgage. And a quarter of people say their own finances have actually kept them from finding love, while half admit they’d go on more dates if they could afford it. Nothing says romance quite like, “I’d love to see you again… but I need to wait until payday.”

The good news? When money does break couples up, it’s usually less about how much you make and more about what you do with it.

Constantly borrowing money and being financially irresponsible were bigger deal-breakers than salary.

So maybe you don’t actually need $106,417 to find your soulmate. Just pay your bills, think about the future and maybe don’t Venmo your date for half the mozzarella sticks!

Love may be priceless…but dating has gotten ridiculously expensive!

Read more here ➡️ Study Finds