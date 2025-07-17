Do we have more GOOD DAYS in Florida than the rest of the country? A new report supports that!

According to a new report, the average American has 252 “good days” per year.

But, that number is even HIGHER here in the Sunshine State!

Everyone seems to want to poke fun at we Floridians, yet, they all keep MOVING here... and maybe it’s because people in Florida have reported more good days than any other state, at 276 per year. That’s 76% of our days!

Some other stats...

Most of us know by 8:30 am whether it’ll be a good day or not and the top things contributing to a good day are a positive outlook, followed by “laughing at life’s little things”... so maybe being able to find humor in all those “Florida Man” stories is the key to life? 😂

