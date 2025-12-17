Do these Christmas songs make you drive too fast?!?

You’ll be flying like Santa’s reindeer with these Holiday faves...

Santa in a car
By Mike Kruz

Someone with Christmas lights all over their ‘vette just flew past you on the highway... and chances are they were listening to one of THESE songs!

1. “Frosty the Snowman”, Gene Autry: 172 beats per minute (BPM)

2. “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, Mariah Carey: 150 BPM

3. “Feliz Navidad”, José Feliciano: 149 BPM

4. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”, The Jackson 5: 147 BPM

5. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”, John Lennon, Yoko Ono , and The Plastic Ono Band: 146 BPM

Apparently any song over 120 beats per minute could lead to dangerous driving and those were the leading culprits, when it comes to Holiday staples!

Read more at the link HERE ➡️ NY Post

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

