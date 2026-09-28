Did You Watch The VMAs?

Taylor Swift and Madonna at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 27, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. (Photo: Christopher Polk/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Okay a couple things come to mind:

Madonna is 68 and looks great. And had quite the comeback!

So cute of “Best New Artist” Sienna Spiro to pull out her own camera and take pics of the people taking pics of her on the carpet before the show. AND it was one of those throw away cameras NOT on her phone!

LISA (from K-Pop) had one amazing and energetic performance at the show! She’s the first solo K-Pop(er) to win for Best Pop Video.

Dakota Johnson looked amazing. Has she taken Blake Lively’s spot as Taylor’s BFF!?!

Very glad they did special tributes to Dolly Parton and George Michael. 🩷

For more on the VMAs - check this out:

VMAs