Did you know you could charge your phone... with another phone?

Obvious or earth-shattering?

charging phones
By Mike Kruz

Why does it seem we are learning all sorts of stuff on TikTok, of all places?

Well, a woman’s video has gone viral, with a realization that she can charge her phone, by hooking it up to one of her FRIEND’S phones!

Did you know you could do this?

A lot of people in the comments of her TikTok video claim her revelation to be “obvious”, considering we can charge a phone or tablet from a laptop. Of course you’ll need the proper cables...

...and check out that viral video ⬇️⬇️ below!

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

