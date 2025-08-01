Did you catch all the cameos in “Happy Gilmore 2″? Golfers, friends, celebs and family galore!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: (L-R) Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Conor Sherry, Phillip Schneider, Ethan Cutkosky, Bad Bunny, Adam Sandler, Kyle Newacheck, Jackie Sandler, John Daly, Sunny Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Sadie Sandler, Fernando Marrero, Lavell Crawford, Julie Bowen, Benny Safdie, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Oliver Hudson, Dan Lin, Ted Sarandos, and Robert Simonds attend Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

I think I’m going to need to watch “Happy Gilmore 2″ again this weekend to see what I missed!

Just when I thought I spotted each and every cameo in the movie, I’m reading articles and watching videos revealing even more!

The sequel has a massive lineup of blink-and-you-miss-‘em celebrity cameos, prominent athlete appearances and other notable bit parts.

My favorites were probably the hilarious skits from a wig-wearing Eminem and another with Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Oh... and John Daly absolutely kills it in the movie too!

