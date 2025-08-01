Did you catch all the cameos in “Happy Gilmore 2″?

I think I’m going to need to watch “Happy Gilmore 2″ again this weekend to see what I missed!
Just when I thought I spotted each and every cameo in the movie, I’m reading articles and watching videos revealing even more!
The sequel has a massive lineup of blink-and-you-miss-‘em celebrity cameos, prominent athlete appearances and other notable bit parts.
My favorites were probably the hilarious skits from a wig-wearing Eminem and another with Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Oh... and John Daly absolutely kills it in the movie too!
Check out this video ⬇️⬇️ below detailing all the cameos...