Did ’90s Kids Have Secret Training for Spotting Fake News? LeVar Burton’s “don’t take my word for it,” might be the best advice I got as a kid!

A viral TikTok creator has a theory that Millennials may have an edge when it comes to spotting fake news and AI-generated content...and it has nothing to do with technology. Instead, they credit some of the TV shows many Millennials grew up watching in the 1990s.

Think about it: Wishbone introduced kids to classic literature and history, helping them recognize patterns and lessons that repeat over time. Reading Rainbow encouraged viewers to verify information instead of blindly accepting it. Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood tackled difficult topics with honesty and respect, teaching kids that complex issues deserve thoughtful discussion. And Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? practically turned critical thinking into a game, rewarding curiosity, logic and careful attention to clues.

Whether the theory is completely true or not, it’s hard to argue with the idea that these shows encouraged curiosity and healthy skepticism. In an age of deepfakes, AI-generated images and misinformation spreading at lightning speed, those lessons about asking questions, checking sources and looking for context may be more valuable than ever. Maybe the real superpower wasn’t the shows themselves, it was learning not to believe everything at first glance! PBS was all we needed as kids!

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