Dexter: Resurrection (2) Trailer

Michael C. Hall will reprise his role as Dexter Morgan when Showtime revives the serial killer drama next fall.

Are you a fan of this show? So many people are.

It’s kind of like going through the Haunted Houses at Universal during Halloween Horror Nights. Just close your eyes through most of it..

October 30th it’s coming back with Season 2! AND this season, is Dexter going through a mid-life crisis!? This should be interesting.

Succession star Brian Cox joins the cast of Dexter Resurrection, as well. And Uma Thurman is always amazing to watch!

Check out the trailer and find out more about the season HERE: Dexter Returns